LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Gators, Tigers, and Tua – oh my! Kayla Anderson is here to break down a huge week in the SEC on Southeastern Stream Live!

A Date in Death Valley

Fresh off their big win over Auburn, Florida heads down to the bayou to face #5 LSU. The Tigers-Gators rivalry has become one of the biggest rivalries in all of the SEC. “I don’t like them very much,” says LSU QB, Joe Burrow, “I know they don’t like us very much, and that’s kind of been the talk around here, but you just kind of have to your emotions in check in a game like this.”

WVLA’S Brian Holland joins Kayla to discuss how LSU is preparing for their showdown with Florida.

Testing the Tide

Alabama hits the road to the College Station where they will face their first ranked opponent of the season, #24 Texas A&M. Will the Aggies be able to stop this historic Crimson Tide offense?

WIAT’s Chris Breece joins the show to discuss final preps for Nick Saban and the Tide before they hit the road.

A huge loss for Auburn

Auburn suffered their first loss of the season last weekend in Florida, losing 24-13 to the Gators. But the bigger story for the Tigers Saturday was JaTarvious Whitlow’s knee injury. The star RB will miss 4-6 weeks after having a surgical procedure on his left knee Tuesday. With a trip to Baton Rouge looming, will the Auburn offense be able to keep rolling without Whitlow?

Plus: Nick Kayal from 102.5 The Game joins Kayla in studio.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, Nick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.