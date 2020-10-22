LIVE TODAY: Alabama looks to extend historic ‘Third Saturday in October’ streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to preview another exciting weekend of SEC football on Southeastern Stream Live!

Third Saturday in October

Knoxville will be the site for Saturday’s match up between #2 Alabama and Tennessee.

The last time UT beat Alabama George W. Bush was in the White House, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t exist, and people were arguing over being removed from their friend’s Top 8 on MySpace.

It’s been 13 straight wins for the Crimson Tide. The Volunteers will look to end that long streak, as well as end the team’s two game skid.

Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt also shook things up on the coaching staff this week, firing co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.

Get to Know: Kirby Smart

This week learn more about Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart and when you hear his path you’ll understand why he fits perfectly with the dawgs.

