Bo Nix Named Auburn’s Starting QB

(WRBL) – Tuesday afternoon the Auburn Tigers officially named true freshman Bo Nix as their starting quarterback. Bo will be the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Tigers since 1946 when Travis Tidwell got the call. Bo does come to The Plains with an impressive resume.

He led his high school, Pinson Valley, to back-to-back AHSAA Class 6A State Championships. To make things a little more special, Bo had his father and former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix on the sidelines as Pinson Valley’s head coach. Nix beat out redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the starting spot, but Auburn head coaches have not ruled out that Gatewood will also play in the season opener. In a Tuesday press conference, Auburn’s newest starting quarterback talked about earning his spot and the challenge of facing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

“As far as I can remember all the way back to throwing the football in the backyard with my dad I just wanted to play quarterback for Auburn,” said Nix. “As far as my past I think I was coached well in high school. As far back as I can remember with my dad. I knew coming to Auburn we would have a tough schedule every year. Maybe the toughest in the country.”

The Tigers will kick off their season against #11 Oregon in Texas on August 31st.