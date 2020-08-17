SEC announces new 2020 football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference today announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.
Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.
The season is scheduled to begin on September 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29th edition of the game and the 27th in the city of Atlanta.
The complete list of 2020 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.
Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week
September 26
Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Florida at Ole Miss
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
October 3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
October 10
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
October 17
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
October 24
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
October 31
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
November 7
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
November 14
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
November 21
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
November 28
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
December 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
December 12
Open Date
December 19
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Team-by-Team
ALABAMA
Sept. 26 at Missouri
Oct. 3 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 10 at Ole Miss
Oct. 17 GEORGIA
Oct. 24 at Tennessee
Oct. 31 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 at LSU
Nov. 21 KENTUCKY
Nov. 28 AUBURN
Dec. 5 at Arkansas
ARKANSAS
Sept. 26 GEORGIA
Oct. 3 at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 at Auburn
Oct. 17 OLE MISS
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 at Texas A&M
Nov. 7 TENNESSEE
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Missouri
Dec. 5 ALABAMA
AUBURN
Sept. 26 KENTUCKY
Oct. 3 at Georgia
Oct. 10 ARKANSAS
Oct. 17 at South Carolina
Oct. 24 at Ole Miss
Oct. 31 LSU
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 TENNESSEE
Nov. 28 at Alabama
Dec. 5 TEXAS A&M
FLORIDA
Sept. 26 at Ole Miss
Oct. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 10 at Texas A&M
Oct. 17 LSU
Oct. 24 MISSOURI
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 ARKANSAS
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28 KENTUCKY
Dec. 5 at Tennessee
GEORGIA
Sept. 26 at Arkansas
Oct. 3 AUBURN
Oct. 10 TENNESSEE
Oct. 17 at Alabama
Oct. 24 at Kentucky
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 at Missouri
Nov. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 28 at South Carolina
Dec. 5 VANDERBILT
KENTUCKY
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 OLE MISS
Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 17 at Tennessee
Oct. 24 GEORGIA
Oct. 31 at Missouri
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 VANDERBILT
Nov. 21 at Alabama
Nov. 28 at Florida
Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA
LSU
Sept. 26 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 MISSOURI
Oct. 17 at Florida
Oct. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 31 at Auburn
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 ALABAMA
Nov. 21 at Arkansas
Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 OLE MISS
OLE MISS
Sept. 26 FLORIDA
Oct. 3 at Kentucky
Oct. 10 ALABAMA
Oct. 17 at Arkansas
Oct. 24 AUBURN
Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 at Texas A&M
Nov. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dec. 5 at LSU
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26 at LSU
Oct. 3 ARKANSAS
Oct. 10 at Kentucky
Oct. 17 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 at Alabama
Nov. 7 VANDERBILT
Nov. 14 AUBURN
Nov. 21 at Georgia
Nov. 28 at Ole Miss
Dec. 5 MISSOURI
MISSOURI
Sept. 26 ALABAMA
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at LSU
Oct. 17 VANDERBILT
Oct. 24 at Florida
Oct. 31 KENTUCKY
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 GEORGIA
Nov. 21 at South Carolina
Nov. 28 ARKANSAS
Dec. 5 at Mississippi State
SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 26 TENNESSEE
Oct. 3 at Florida
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17 AUBURN
Oct. 24 at LSU
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 14 at Ole Miss
Nov. 21 MISSOURI
Nov. 28 GEORGIA
Dec. 5 at Kentucky
TENNESSEE
Sept. 26 at South Carolina
Oct. 3 MISSOURI
Oct. 10 at Georgia
Oct. 17 KENTUCKY
Oct. 24 ALABAMA
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 at Arkansas
Nov. 14 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5 FLORIDA
TEXAS A&M
Sept. 26 VANDERBILT
Oct. 3 at Alabama
Oct. 10 FLORIDA
Oct. 17 at Mississippi State
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 ARKANSAS
Nov. 7 at South Carolina
Nov. 14 at Tennessee
Nov. 21 OLE MISS
Nov. 28 LSU
Dec. 5 at Auburn
VANDERBILT
Sept. 26 at Texas A&M
Oct. 3 LSU
Oct. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 17 at Missouri
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 OLE MISS
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 FLORIDA
Nov. 28 TENNESSEE
Dec. 5 at Georgia