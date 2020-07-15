SCHSL approves plan to begin fall sports in August

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The South Carolina High School League executive board has approved their proposed plan to begin fall sports in August.

In a 14-2 vote Wednesday, the league agreed to move the start date to fall competition until September because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal is for teams in all sports to play region games first, with the flexibility to add non-region contest later in the season if desired.

The plan pushes the start of practices from July 30th to August 17th, with games starting for football just four weeks later. The board says, all fall sports teams get two scrimmages and a jamboree and calls for teams to play on a seven game regular season.