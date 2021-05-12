Scholar Athlete: Thomson’s Benjamin Cushman

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – Thomson senior Benjamin Cushman is the latest Scholar Athlete recipient from McDuffie County.

“It makes me feel joy, but also sad at the same time to see that I’m leaving all of my coaches,” said Cushman. “My parents and my coaches have been very supportive and have push me as hard as they can in the classroom and sports,” he added.

Cushman had the highest gpa for juniors on the Bulldogs football team, he has been a duel enrolled student and has worked as life guard at the YMCA for 3 years.

Along with being a special teams specialist for the football team and defensive player of the year in soccer in 2018.