Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lakeside’s Ridge Johnson

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – This weeks scholar athlete award goes to one of the most decorated lacrosse defenders not only in Columbia county, bu the entire state of Georgia is Lakeside’s Ridge Johnson.

Ridge won the 2019 Area Lacrosse Player of the year as a junior, along with being a member of the football and wrestling teams for the Panthers. Ridge is equally as accomplished in the classroom, as he earned all A’s throughout high school.

Johnson is apart of the Spanish honor society, national honor society and beta club and credits his parents for pushing him when he was younger in all aspects of his life.

“I think that my parents really pushed me all throughout growing up in school to have the best grades that I could possibly have,” said Johnson.

“I’ve kind of been blessed and also athletic but, I still really have to try especially on the athletic side of things to keep working and get where I am today,” added Ridge.

Johnson has committed to playing lacrosse at Notre Dame next fall .