Scholar Athlete of the Week: Evans’ Katherine Earwood

Katherine Earwood of Evans High School is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Earwood, a senior, has many talents and responsibilities both inside and outside the classroom. She is the Vice President of both the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. Katherine is nominated for the Governor’s Honors in Georgia for Achievement in the Top 5%. She also received the Academic Achievement Award for advanced algebra.

A four-sport athlete for the Knights, Katherine has been All-Region in track, tennis and cross country. She also compete for the swim team.

She doesn’t mind the effort it takes to manage such a busy schedule because she loves what she does.

“Well I think I’ve always learned to prioritize, and it’s pretty easy when you love doing what you do,” said Katherine.

“I love all the sports that I’m playing and I always try to prioritize academics because that’s a big thing for me and I love school,” she added. “I think that academics should come first, but I also try to prioritize my sports,” she said.

“It’s academics, then sports, and then everything else,” said Earwood.

Katherine isn’t sure where she wants to go to college, but she does know she wants to study biochemistry and go to medical school.