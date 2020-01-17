Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aquinas’ Ward Tyre

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Aquinas senior Ward Tyre is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar along with being a three-time male Christian Service award winner.

On the field for the ‘Fighting Irish’ Ward has lettered in football and baseball ever since he was a freshman. Last year, as a junior he hit .341 with 26 RBI’s and 17 stolen bases. Ward has helped Aquinas reach the playoffs all three years, he says you can’t have that type of success without putting in the work.

Ward plans on attending Georgia Tech in the fall and studying civil engineering.