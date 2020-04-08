Scholar Athlete: Briarwood Academy’s Nicole Purcell

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Briarwood Academy’s Nicole Purcell does it all, she played first and third base for the Buccaneers as they claimed the state softball title.

Nicole also made great grades with a 4.0 GPA and finished in the top 10 percent of her senior class.

“My parents they always support me and they’re always their for me and my coaches and teachers they’re there for me in the classroom and on the field,” said Nicole.

Nicole will stay close to home next year as she will be batting for Augusta University next spring.