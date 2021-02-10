Scholar Athlete Award:Midland Valley’s Kylee Wheat

GRANITEVILL, SC (WJBF) – Midland Valley Senior Kylee Wheat is on the fast track to accomplishing her dreams of one day becoming a dentist.

Kylee has been enrolled in the schools Early College program since she was a freshman, now she will be earning her associates degree prior to graduating from high school. Kylee maintains a 4.0 GPA all while balancing playing varsity softball and volleyball or the Mustangs.

” She has had a drive since she was four years old in athletics and academics and I am very proud of her of what she’s accomplished up to now,” said her mother Kym Rooks.

Kylee will attend Clemson University and hopes to take up pre-dentistry in the fall.