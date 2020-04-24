Scholar Athlete Award Washington-Wilkes Donovan Anthony

AUGUSTA. Ga (WJBF) – Washington Wilkes senior Donovan Anthony is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete award winner. Donovan is a four-sport athlete for the Tigers, while also an honor roll student holding a 3.2 GPA in the classroom.

Donovan is grateful for his friends and family who motivate him to be at his best on and off the playing field.

“For one thank God, because he gave me the ability to really do everything and he just motivates me,” said Anthony.

In Donovan’s senior season he had the honor of playing quarterback for Team Georgia in Border Bowl VII. Next year He will play football at West Point for the Army.