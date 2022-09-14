EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Wardlaw Academy’s Reaghan Whitlock is a three-sport athlete, she plays volleyball, softball and basketball for the Patriots.

In 2021, she played a pivotal part of the Patriots SCISA 1A state championship team, as a junior she was named all-region and to the SCISA all-state team. On the hardwood, in 2022 she was named to the all-state tournament team in basketball.

Academically, she’s maintains a 4.7 gpa, and has earned high honor roll recognition. Reaghan is also a USC Upstate Junior scholar and a Converse College Junior scholar.

When her time isn’t devoted to sports and studying, Reaghan’s true passion is charity and giving back to her community. For the last six years, she’s lead Wardlaw’s campaign for their ‘Toys for Tots’ drive.

” My dad has always told me that hard work pays off and I carry that saying around with me daily, every time I hit the court or take a test I want to make him proud,” said Reaghan.

Reaghan says her teammates and coaches support her tremendously, and is the reason why she want to give her best at everything she does.

“Reaghan is full of spirit and it’s that spirit that carries over into the classroom, the ball field, the volleyball court and it also carries over into what she does in the community,” said her father Stan.

Reaghan is undecided on where she will attend school next year, but wants to pursue a career in dermatology.