Scholar Athlete Award: South Aiken’s Hailey Roth

South Aiken senior Hailey Roth is in the top five percent of her graduating class. Roth has a GPA of 5.074 due to all of her AP classes, along with being a member of the National Honor Society.

She’s also a focal point of the Thoroughbreds soccer team achieve the 4-A state championship in 2019, that same year she was named the teams defensive player of the year.

Despite not having a soccer season in 2020 her focus has been on maintaining her grades as academics always come first.

” I try the very best I can do so being a student-athlete, student comes first,” said Roth.”

Hailey has signed an academic and athletic scholarship to play soccer at Woffard University next year.

