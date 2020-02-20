Scholar Athlete Award: Laney’s Hailey Sparks

AUGUSTA, Ga – Lucy C. Laney High School senior, Hailey Sparks is this weeks’ scholar of the week for what she’s accomplished in the classroom and on the golf course.

Hailey is the valedictorian of her senior class, along with holding the title of president for the honor society. When Hailey was a junior she held the highest grade point average among most of her peers in all of her classes. While just a year ago, she helped lead the Wildcats to their first ever state tournament in school history.

” A lot of school and a lot of discipline you have to be disciplined to stay on top of your grades during school and you have to be disciplined about your athletics,” said Sparks.

Hailey plans on attending College of Charleston in the fall.