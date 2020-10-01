Scholar Athlete Award: Lakeside’s Kennedy Powell

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Lakeside senior Kennedy Powell is one of the brightest students in the Panthers 2021 senior class as she has the ninth best grade point average. Powell is also the editor in chief of the student yearbook, and also belongs to countless amounts of organizations and clubs.

Kennedy maintains a 4.0 GPA and takes nine AP classes as a student-athlete.

She has been apart of the Panthers junior varsity volleyball team as an eight grader and has been played four years on the varsity lacrosse team.

Kennedy said with all the uncertainty in the world, she just wants to enjoy the memories of her senior year and not take anything for granted.

“I just want the memories of sports that I have cherished for so many years, I guess my goal is to play every second as it’s my last game especially with all of the uncertainty in the world right now you never know what’s going to happen,” said Powell.

Kennedy hopes to attend the University of Georgia next year.