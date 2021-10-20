Scholar Athlete Award: Jefferson County’s Samantha Moore

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Jefferson County senior Samantha Moore is a two sport athlete for the Warriors, playing both tennis and softball. She is the softball teams’ captain and in 2020, as a junior she was named to the all-area softball team and in 2019 she was named the ‘Most Improved Player’ on the tennis team.

In the classroom, Samantha has the highest gpa in honors American literature, human anatomy and U.S. history. She also had the highest PSAT score in her graduating class. Moore has earned a spot on the Distinguished Honor Roll list the last three years and has served as the Beta club treasurer, secretary and vice-president.

” You just have to have the right mindset, and have it in your mind to divide your time between school and sports,” said Samantha. “If it’s something you love like I do then it’s easier but it’s just something you have to put your mind to,” she added.

Her father Tim, is astonished to see his daughter succeed at both athletics and academics.

“I’ve enjoyed the four years watching her play out here, and give it everything she has and the talent she has is amazing,” said Tim he then said, ” it’s amazing to see, as someone who struggled in school to see their daughter excel in everything she does, it’s amazing”.

Samantha would like to finish her dual enrollment at East Georgia State College and graduate with her Associates degree. She then hopes to get her undergraduate degree and Doctorate from Emory University to pursue a career in pediatrics.