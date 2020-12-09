Scholar Athlete Award: Hephzibah’s Erick Harris

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Hephzibah High School senior Erick Harris has been a focal point for the Rebels offense and defense the past two seasons. Harris was named first team all-region a season ago and entered this year on the pre-season all-state watchlist.

Harris also succeeds equally in the classroom, as he finds the balance between both academics and athletics. After each semester, Harris can usually finds himself on the AB honor roll list as we maintains a 3.0 GPA.

” I just feel like success just comes with it, when you put in the work,” said Harris. “I do what I have to do in the classroom and when I’m on the field. I make sure I do what I have to do there too.”

Erick hopes to play at the collegiate level next year and is thinking of a career in physical therapy.