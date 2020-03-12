Scholar Athlete Award: Harlem’s Taylor Watts

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – Harlem High School senior Taylor Watts represents his family, school and community with the upmost integrity as a student-athlete.

Taylor is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society and received the University of Georgia’s Merit Award. Watt’s adds to a long list of accolades in the classroom, with a 1310 SAT and a 4.0 GPA.

Taylor has been a two-year starter for the Bulldogs football program and his teammates and coaches rave about his work ethic.

When he’s not studying or playing underneath the Friday night lights, Taylor volunteers at his church and works as veterinarian technician.

” With my love of animals, I’ve been really privileged and blessed with opportunities that have been given to me,” said Taylor.

“He knows God has a plan for him and he keeps his faith in that and honestly he’s blessed it amazes me,” says Teresa Watts, Taylor’s mother.

Taylor plans on studying biology and has dreams of becoming a veterinarian.