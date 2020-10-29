Scholar Athlete Award: Greenbrier’s Megan Steinmeyer

Sports
WJBF (EVANS, Ga) – Greenbrier senior Megan Steinmeyer has been a pivotal part of the Wolfpacks success on the softball diamond. Steinmeyer stepped in as leader for the program as a freshman four years ago, as she has been a member of the varsity team all of her high school years.

She also takes part in the “Big and Little” program, helping mentor underclassmen from 9th-11th grades. The program helps her become a friends with people from different walks of life.

Megan also maintains a high GPA and she credits a lot of her success in the classroom to her coaches constantly checking in on how she does in her classes.

” Being in high school it’s very hard to be able to juggle the time and with the region we’re in, we go out of town a lot and we get back late. The coaches really emphasize how important the academic side of it is and they really enforce us getting our work done”, said Megan .

She would like to attend Augusta University and study physical therapy.

