Scholar Athlete Award: Greenbrier’s Kinnley Coffman

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Greenbrier senior Kinnley Coffman has been at the top of the list of top performing athletes in all of the CSRA since she started high school. Kinnley has earned a varsity letter in softball every season since the start of her sophomore season, and is looked upon from her teammates and coaches as the backbone of the Wolfpack.

In the classroom Kinnely is near the top of her class with a 3.9 gpa, all while maintaining a very busy schedule during her down time. Kinnley is a member of the honor society, beta club, Columbia County Youth Leadership team and the Georgia High School Association Leadership Council.

” I have like four schedules and that really helps me out so just being able to prioritize time,” said Kinnley ,”even if it’s 20 minutes here or 20 minutes there just getting it all done even if it’s just a little bit.”

“It’s neat to see a kid that not afraid to take too much on and run with it and be successful,” said Greenbrier softball coach Jason Osborn,”She’s the type of kid that’s going to be successful in whatever she does there’s not a doubt in my mind.”