Scholar Athlete Award: Evans’ senior Lauren Kraft

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Evans High School senior Lauren Kraft is a student-athlete who truly leads by example, as she is the president of both the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.

In 2015 Kraft won a three thousand dollar scholarship from the state E-Cyber Missions for creating an app that can diagnose trees.

Lauren has also been apart of the Knights tennis team all four years of high school. She was apart of the region and state line-up for singles and doubles, and her coaches say she’s the anchor to the teams success.

Lauren says her natural work ethic comes from watching her parents and how hard they work.

“I’ve always just wanted to try my best” said Lauren. “I think it comes from my parents and seeing them try really hard at things, I just always wanted to try and impress them so,” she added.

“That’s the thing, we’ve supported Lauren all throughout life and we just want you to know we love you and we’re here for you and anything she’s ever done we’ve just supported her with all love, ” said Kris Kraft, Lauren’s father.

She plans to study pre-law where ever she attends college next year.

