Scholar Athlete Award: Edmund Burke’s Trip Parker

Edmund Burke Academy’s Trip Parker, is the epitome of a scholar-athlete and a leader on and off the court. Trip has received the Academic Certificate of High Honors every year of high school, along with many of other accolades in the classroom. Trip’s other awards include, the National Beta Club, Presbyterian College Junior Fellow and being a L.E.A.D Society Ambassador for East Georgia State College.

Along with receiving outstanding grades, Trip is a stellar athlete as he’s earned a varsity letter in football, basketball and track and field every year since he was a freshman.

” I really just don’t want to disappoint anybody like my mom, my coaches, my teammates,” said Trip. “It’s really about the teammates trying to do the best for everybody,” he added.

” We hold all of our kids to a very standards,” said Kristina Parker, Trent’s mother. “I think that the one thing we try to instill in them, is to be kind and to always be respectful and to always give their all in all that they do”.

After graduating from high school Trip plans on attending Augusta University and hopes to walk on the basketball team.