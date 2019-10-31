Scholar Athlete Award: Denmark Olar’s Bernard Young

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – For the first time since 2011 a WJBF Scholar Athlete Award was given to a student at Denmark-Olar High School. Bernard Young, the first recipient in nearly a decade for the Vikings.

He has received impressive academic accolades throughout his high school career, as he maintains a 4.4 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club.

Young is a three-sport athlete participating in football, track,and basketball. In 2018, he received the Offensive Lineman of the Year award, Coaches’ Award for football and was the MVP of the Track team. Young uses his environment as motivation to seek more opportunity after high school.

” I’m coming from a small town and everybody we want to make it out” said Young, “we’ve got to try twice as harder than the next person in the big town so I feel like we should push ourselves more so that’s what I do everyday”.

Young plans on attending Clemson next fall, and hopes to study civil engineering.