Scholar Athlete Award: Burke County’s Preston Price

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Burke County senior Preston Price, has been the captain of the Bears baseball team since 2018. Preston has helped lead the Bears to back to back region championships. On the mound in 2019, he chalked up 7 wins, 2 saves, recorded 90 strike-outs with an era of 1.821 placing him on the short list as one of the best pitchers in the state of Georgia.

Preston has also over-achieved in the classroom, as he holds a 3.5 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club. He prides himself on hard work, and being the oldest son with 14 other siblings he’s motivated to be a role model for his younger siblings.

“You have to know how to organize yourself,” said Preston. “I guess you can say it’s not exactly easy, with all the homework test and everything,” he added.

“He’s the oldest of all the boys, so he has that pressure I guess to be a good role model to them,” said Jerry Price, Preston’s father.

Preston has not decided where he would like to attend college, but he hopes one day to join the family business.