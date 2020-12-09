Scholar Athlete Award: Burke County’s Lillian King

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Burke County senior Lillian King is a four year volleyball starter for the Bears and is looked to as the coach on the court for her team. Lillian is also no stranger to scholastic awards, as she was awarded the teams scholar athlete award in 2019.

King maintains a 4.08 GPA and is also a Beta Club officer, she says she maintains her busy schedule by holding herself accountable and a very high standard.

” I really just like to give myself a lot time outside of class. I don’t really go out a lot and I mainly just focus on school so I can keep that GPA up and just excel into college, ” said King.

Lillian hopes to attend the University of Georgia or the College of Charleston and has dreams of one day becoming a mathematician.