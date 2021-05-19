Scholar Athlete Award: Briarwood Academy’s Grace Bridges

WARRENTON, Ga (WJBF) – Briarwood Academy’s Grace Bridges has been a pivotal part of the Buccaneers success on the softball diamond. She also received GISA class AA all-region and all-state honors. Grace also maintained all A’s in the classroom earning honor roll and merit list honors, she claims that it was doable because of time-management.

” My teachers, my parents, and my coaches have always pushed me and helped me in any aspect on the field and in the classroom they’ve always been a huge help,” said Grace.

” I just think the biggest thing is her determination, I don’t really have to push her to do anything she’s very self-motivated,” said her father Gene.

Grace will play softball at Augusta University and plans on studying nursing.