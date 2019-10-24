Scholar Athlete Award: Blackville-Hilda’s Jada Smalls

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Blackville-Hilda High School senior Jada Smalls is among exclusive company when it comes to athletics and academics. Smalls has a 3.5 GPA and is within the top five of her senior class. She also has earned a letter in 5 different sports for the Fighting Hawks, such as basketball, track, cheerleading, softball and volleyball.

Jada is naturally gifted athletically and academically and she relies heavily on her coaches, friends, and family to make sure she’s exactly where she needs to be, when she needs to be there.

“My support system like they push me hard enough for me to be the best athlete I can be and I just strive hard to be who I am and I push myself to the extreme,” said Jada.

” Being a 5 sports letter-man it takes a lot of time and we are dedicated to the sports that she plays, I just make sure she gets there on time and plays to the best of her abilities, ” said Jameka Haygood, Jada’s mother.

Jada plans on attending the University of South Carolina, and hopes to study pharmaceutical sciences.