Scholar Athlete Award: Barnwell’s Kenzie Parler

Barnwell High School senior Kenzie Parler, is the captain of the Warhorses varsity cheer leading team. She is also one of the strongest athletes on the Barnwell Competitive Gameday squad.

As a junior, Kenzie and her competitive cheer team, Lady Legacy received a bid to the D2 Summit at ESPN.



” So it’s definitely a lot of pressure, but to me pressure is a privilege,” said Kenzie. “You take all these opportunities and you do your best and you show people what you’re capable of, ” she added.

Kenzie is not only very involved in her community, she added to her responsibilities by taking all honor classes and is ranked number one in her class.

“She’s (Kenzie) hard on herself, so even when we don’t put a whole lot of pressure on her she has enough on her plate and she strives to do everything that she can, ” said Brian Parler, Kenzie’s father.

Kenzie plans on attending USC Aiken, with hopes of one day pursuing a career as a speech pathologist.