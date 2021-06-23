Scholar Athlete Award: Barnwell’s Cameron Porter

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Barnwell senior Cameron Porter leaves some pretty big shoes to fill for future Warhorses. Porter was the student body president, honor roll graduate, homecoming queen and finished with a GPA above a 4.0.

Athletically, she played soccer all four years on varsity and was a member of the back to back Game Day Cheer championship teams. One of her favorite teachers sparked the fire within her to never procrastinate.

” I had a teacher Ms. Leeman and she’s the one that like sparked my idea to be a biology major.

So she kind of showed me you can do it all and she’s the one that really put it in my head about not procrastinating,” said Cameron.

Cameron will attend Wofford University and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.