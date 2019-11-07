Scholar Athlete Award: Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Hunter Bridges

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Hunter Bridges of Bamberg-Ehrhardt has earned varsity letters in basketball, soccer and football for the Red Raiders. He is the starting quarterback, free safety and kicker for the football team. Receiving all-area team honors as the teams’ captain.

He strives to be the best leader that he can be, which motivates him on the field as well as the classroom. He is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Furman Emerging Public Leader and the vice-president of the student body.

” You’re not going to succeed on the field if you don’t succeed in the classroom,” said Hunter. “If you’re a leader in the classroom then you’ll be a leader on the field,” added Hunter..

“He always works hard, but his stress levels never gets to high, so he can stay calm in the classroom and in the field and still be successful,” said Bridgette Kinard, Hunter’s mother.

Hunter plans on playing football in college while pursuing a career in nursing.