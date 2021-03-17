Scholar Athlete Award: Augusta Christian’s Terrance Vandiver

AUGUSTA, Ga – (WJBF) Augusta Christian’s Terrnace Vandiver Jr. name is all over the record books for the Lions football program as he’s the all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions.
He has also handled his business in the classroom as well, having earned “A” honor roll since he was a freshman. However the road hasn’t always been easy for Terrance academically, so when he got to high school he had to refocus his priorities.
” Definitely my family they push me to be the best academically before athletically”, said Vandiver. “There have been some seasons I’ve had to miss football because of my grades weren’t straight that’s definitely what pushes me in the classroom”.
Terrance is the first football player for the Lions to sign a NLI to play football at the next level since 2017. In February he signed his commitment to play at Shorter University.