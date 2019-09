AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta Christians Sam Roberson is an outstanding student, he’s on All- A honor roll with a 3.75 GPA. Along with the Beta club, and Spanish club and an AP student. Roberson manages his academics while being a two sports athlete for the Lions in football and baseball.



Quarterbacking for the Lions football team, he’s won the captain award and lettered all four years in football, his parents and coaches marvel at his character on and off the field.