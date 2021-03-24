Scholar Athlete Award: ARC’s Rhys Deloach

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Academy of Richmond County senior Rhys Deloach will leave legacy that will be hard to fill next year. Rhys was named to the All-CSRA team as one of the best defensive linemen in the area. He helped lead the Musketeers to the best finish in region-3A since 1976 as ARC won the region going undefeated.

In the classroom, he’s enrolled in the Gifted Program classes, and has a 4.5 GPA. High school has been fun, yet challenging but he’s ready to tackle academics at the next level.

“The future like seeing where I can go and like the opportunities that can rise for me from the things I’ve done that really motivates to me to keep going,” said Rhys.

I’m your typical mom, I do have a tendency to nag so whenever I do see his grades and they need some work well he always ends up pulling A’s, but he’s an impressive kid he’s very disciplined,” said his mother Leigh.

Rhys is still deciding where he’ll be attending college, but MIT and Georgia Tech are high on his list.