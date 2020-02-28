Scholar Athlete Award: A.R. Johnson’s Candance McNeil

This weeks WJBF Scholar Athlete Award is given to A.R. Johnson senior Candance McNeil. Candance holds a 3.6 GPA and scored a 1080 on her SAT’s, and she also remarkable on the volleyball court. McNeil recently received the High School Heisman Award for what she’s been able to do athletically.

Candance is a four year starter on varsity, but has been the teams’ captain for three years. She participated in try outs for the U.S. Olympic team this past summer in Chicago. Candance is very passionate when it comes to her game, but she knows it wouldn’t be possible to remain focus if her grades we’re priority.

“You have to be able to study and balance each your club and homework and have long nights of just doing homework”, said McNeil.

Candance plans on playing volleyball in college next fall.