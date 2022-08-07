NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the opener 8-5, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 5 1/2 games.

Mets fans taunted the second-place Braves in the ninth inning of Game 2 by performing the tomahawk chop, a tradition at games in Atlanta despite complaints from some Native American groups that the action is degrading.

Pete Alonso had three singles, including a bases-loaded hit to match Yankees star Aaron Judge for the major legue lead with 93 RBIs. The Mets swept their second doubleheader against Atlanta this season and opened their biggest division lead since June 21.

Lindor reached twice in the late game and scored on shortstop Dansby Swanson’s throwing error while Max Fried (10-4) nearly was injured on the play.

Scherzer (8-2) allowed two doubles to Travis d’Arnaud among four hits.

Lindor had three hits in the first game, including an RBI single during a two-run first inning against Jake Odorizzi (4-4). His double stretched New York’s edge to 5-0.

Spot starter David Peterson (6-2) helped New York’s seventh doubleheader get off to a good start by allowing three hits in 5 1/3 innings for his third scoreless start this year.