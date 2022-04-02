AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) – The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rachel Heck, the world’s No. 3-ranked women’s amateur, and Paul Schulz-Hanssen were in the first pairing to tee off at 8 a.m. Heck began the day five shots off the lead, but believes everyone remaining in the field has a chance to win.

“I mean, to think that there’s 30 people, 30 of the best players in the world and five off the lead, I think anybody’s in this tournament, so yeah,” she said after her practice round at Augusta National on Friday afternoon.

The final pairing of Beatrice Wallin and Latanna Stone will tee off at 10:20 a.m. With a birdie at No. 2, Amari Avery, 18, a freshman at Southern Cal, joined the leaders at even-par.

For live scoring click here. The conclusion of the final round can be seen live beginning at noon on NBC.

This story will be updated throughout the day.