FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 156 yards and scored Arkansas’ first two touchdowns, and KJ Jefferson ran for a score and threw for another to lift the No. 16 Razorbacks past South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday.

Jefferson led Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, never allowing South Carolina to rally.

He finished 18 of 21 for 162 yards passing and ran for 67 yards.

A 23-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson with 12:09 left provided the key score, giving Arkansas a 19-point edge. South Carolina had fumbled on its previous drive after Jefferson’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas scored on its first three possessions of the game, all of which went for 12 plays or more.

Sanders finished the first two and freshman Rashod Dubinion had his first career touchdown, giving Arkansas a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.