GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (March 7, 2023) – The 2023 Sage Valley Junior Invitational (SJVI) field is finalized, and the tournament is set to reprise its role as the world’s best in junior golf. All 10 top-ranked boys in the Golfweek Junior Rankings will participate in the tournament, and nine of the top 10 eligible girls are teeing it up at Sage Valley Golf Club. Additionally, 14 boys and 10 girls in this year’s field have signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiately with some of the top names in college golf.

“Once again, the Junior Invitational has drawn a field of the best girl and boy golfers in the world,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation, which operates the event. “Last year, both the girls and boys champions were crowned in extra holes. We look forward to another great competition this year.”

Some of the top-ranked players who will compete in this year’s event include Oklahoma State signee Preston Stout, the No. 1 ranked-junior boy according to Golfweek, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis, 2022 Amateur Champion Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and Golfweek’s No.1 girls junior player, Gianna Clemente, who Monday-qualified for three LPGA events in 2022.

Past Junior Invitational participants have included some of the top names in golf: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Anna Davis, Megha Ganne and more.

To view the full field, visit JuniorInvitational.com/2023-Event.

Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public March 16-18 for the days of competition.

First Tee Challenge

The SVJI is kicking off tournament week in a new way this year and expanding its support of regional First Tee chapters with the inaugural First Tee Challenge on Sunday, March 12, at Sage Valley Golf Club. Youth from surrounding First Tee Chapters will participate in a round of golf on the main and par-3 courses, get inside looks at Nike, TaylorMade and Callaway tour trucks and enjoy food trucks to close out the day.

The SVJI Foundation has donated over $2 million to regional First Tee Chapters to advance the game of golf since the tournament’s inception in 2011. In the first year of the Challenge, 24 high school players will tee off on the main course and 27 on the par-3 course beginning at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Regional Chapters slated to participate include First Tee of Augusta, First Tee of Aiken, First Tee Charlotte, First Tee Roanoke Valley, First Tee Savannah, First Tee Triangle and First Tee Upstate.

“We are so grateful that the Junior Invitational has added this event for First Tee participants,” said Heidi L. Hoffman, Executive Director of First Tee-Aiken. “The Junior Invitational and SVJI Sports Foundation are providing kids, of all backgrounds, with an amazing opportunity that they wouldn’t have had otherwise. In their chapter, First Tee participants learn valuable life skills and character traits that promote success on and off the golf course. The First Tee Challenge presents a fun competition for kids to showcase their talent and hard work. Most of these kids aspire to compete in the Junior Invitational or play college golf. Having an opportunity to participate in this event will inspire and motivate these young players to keep working to achieve their goals. Support from the Junior Invitational helps First Tee chapters positively impact children through the game of golf and, together, we are building game changers.”

Recognized by GolfWeek as the No. 1 junior event in golf, the Junior Invitational welcomes the very best junior golfers from around the world to Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina. Founded in 2011, it has become one of the most desired invitations in the world of competitive junior golf. Beginning in 2022, Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club included girls for the first time. Since its founding in 2011, the event has featured 54 of the top junior boys. Under the new format, 36 boys and 24 girls now compete at the same time.

Courtesy SVJI