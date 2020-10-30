Ryan, Falcons avenge earlier loss to Panthers, 25-17

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 to avoid a series season sweep.

The Falcons have had a penchant for squandering leads this season, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stalled the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining. Todd Gurley grinded out 46 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Julio Jones added 137 yards receiving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories