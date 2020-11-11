Report: San Francisco Giants may cut ties with Augusta GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been over a year since the crowd erupted for a homerun at SRP park. Since 2005, the Augusta GreenJackets has been affiliated with the San Francisco giants. But, that may be changing. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Giants may be cutting ties with the GreenJackets and its team in Virginia. But, that doesn’t mean North Augusta would lose its team all together.

“Baseball is not going anywhere,” North Augusta City Councilman Fletcher Dickert says. “There’s no risk of losing the team if we lose our affiliation with the Giants. We would have another affiliation.”

The head of Agon Sports & Entertainment, Jeff Eiseman, which owns the GreenJackets seems to agree. He provided this statement NewsChannel 6:

“We have no news to report. We’ve heard lots of rumors over the months. All we know is that we will be part of the new MLB collective once it is all settled. The GreenJackets aren’t going anywhere. We have one of the very best facilities in the country and our location is ideal for league travel. These are very historic and exciting times for the GreenJackets and our fans. When the dust all settles I see a brand new era of baseball that will make the CSRA proud.”

This all comes less than three years after the GreenJackets moved to their new home at SRP Park.

“The city of North Augusta and the taxpayers of North Augusta have built a first class facility,” Dickert says.

The $42 million park is equipped with the latest technology, sits on the Augusta Riverwalk and is accompanied by restaurants, like Southbound Smokehouse, that benefit when the team plays.

“We love the Augusta GreenJackets,” Jack Claussen, a co-owner of Southbound Smokehouse, says. “From top to bottom, they help us and we help them.”

With the future of the GreenJackets unclear, North Augusta’s city leaders are confident the team will take the field again.

“We’re going to have baseball here in North Augusta whether it’s with the Giants or someone else,” Dickert says. “We’re going to have baseball. I think our days are very bright.”