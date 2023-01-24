AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today that registration for 2023 -2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on DriveChipandPutt.com.

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide junior golf development program aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf. By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. Participants who advance through local, subregional and regional qualifying in each age/gender division earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and broadcast live by Golf Channel.

Drive, Chip and Putt will host its 10th season of qualifying events this year for boys and girls ages 7-15. The free program can be accessed in all 50 states and focuses on the three basic skills in golf.

Local qualifying begins in April at more than 340 sites nationwide and will continue throughout the summer. Entrants will play in girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around skill development in driving, chipping and putting. Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their golfer and find a local qualifier near them. Registration is open to golfers of all skill levels with no prior experience required to participate.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. This season’s 10 regional hosts feature several USGA and PGA Championship sites, including Scioto Country Club, TPC Boston, Aronimink Golf Club, Sea Island Golf Club, Champions Golf Club, Castle Pines, Desert Mountain, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Chambers Bay and TPC Deere Run.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 7, the eve of the 2024 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 Sections of the PGA of America across the country.

The first event slated for the April 30 local qualifying kickoff will take place at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa, Idaho. The full breakdown and schedule of 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (April to August)

— More than 340 host sites throughout all 50 states

— No more than 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue



— More than 340 host sites throughout all 50 states — No more than 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue Subregional (July and August)

— 61 host sites in more than 30 states

— 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue



— 61 host sites in more than 30 states — 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue Regional (September and October)

— 10 host sites in 10 regions

— 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue



— 10 host sites in 10 regions — 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue National Finals (April 7, 2024)

— 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Saturday, September 9 | Scioto Country Club | Columbus, Ohio

(One of four courses to host the U.S. Open (1926), Ryder Cup (1931), PGA Championship (1950) and U.S. Amateur Championship (1968). Also hosted two U.S. Senior Opens (1986, 2016)



(One of four courses to host the U.S. Open (1926), Ryder Cup (1931), PGA Championship (1950) and U.S. Amateur Championship (1968). Also hosted two U.S. Senior Opens (1986, 2016) Saturday, September 16 | TPC Boston | Norton, Mass.

(Host of The Northern Trust PGA Tour playoff event in 2020)



(Host of The Northern Trust PGA Tour playoff event in 2020) Saturday, September 16 | Aronimink Golf Club | Newtown Square, Pa.

(Host of the 1997 U.S. Junior Amateur and 1977 U.S. Amateur; Site of the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 1962 and 2026 PGA Championship)



(Host of the 1997 U.S. Junior Amateur and 1977 U.S. Amateur; Site of the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 1962 and 2026 PGA Championship) Sunday, September 17 | Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Ga.

(Site of eight USGA amateur championships; Host of The RSM Classic PGA Tour event since 2010)



(Site of eight USGA amateur championships; Host of The RSM Classic PGA Tour event since 2010) Sunday, September 17 | Champions Golf Club | Houston, Texas

(Site of five USGA championships, including the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, 1969 U.S. Open and 1993 U.S. Amateur; Host of the 1967 Ryder Cup)



(Site of five USGA championships, including the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, 1969 U.S. Open and 1993 U.S. Amateur; Host of the 1967 Ryder Cup) Sunday, September 24 | Castle Pines Golf Club | Castle Rock, Colo.

(Host of The International on the PGA Tour for 21 years; Will host PGA Tour playoff event –the BMW Championship – in 2024)



(Host of The International on the PGA Tour for 21 years; Will host PGA Tour playoff event –the BMW Championship – in 2024) Sunday, September 24 | Desert Mountain Golf Club (Outlaw Course) | Scottsdale, Ariz.

(Site of the 2012, 2015 and 2016 PGA Tour Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup)



(Site of the 2012, 2015 and 2016 PGA Tour Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup) Sunday, September 24 | The Golf Club of Tennessee | Kingston Springs, Tenn.

(Site of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship)



(Site of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship) Sunday, October 1 | Chambers Bay | University Place, Wash.

(Host of the 2015 U.S. Open Championship, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 2010 U.S. Amateur)



(Host of the 2015 U.S. Open Championship, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 2010 U.S. Amateur) Sunday, October 1 | TPC Deere Run | Silvis, Ill.

(Host of the John Deere Classic since 2000)

For more information on Drive, Chip and Putt, please visit drivechipandputt.com, follow @DriveChipPutt on Twitter and @DriveChipAndPutt on Facebook and Instagram.