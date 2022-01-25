Registration open for Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today

that registration for 2022 -2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on

DriveChipandPutt.com.



Created by the three organizations to introduce more youth to golf in a fun and welcoming

environment, the initiative is open to any boy or girl between the ages of 7-15. Focused on

learning and mastering the three basic skills in golf, the free program can be accessed in all

50 states.



Local qualifying begins in May at more than 350 sites nationally – the most in the event’s

eight-year history – and will continue throughout the summer. Entrants will play in girls’ and

boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around skill development in

driving, chipping and putting. Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their

golfer and find a local qualifier near them. No golf experience is required to participate.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in

July/August and September/October, respectively. This season’s 10 regional hosts feature

several USGA and PGA Championship sites, including two major championship venues in 2023.

The list includes Scioto Country Club, TPC Boston, Castle Pines Golf Club, Oak Hill

Country Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Desert Mountain Club, Medinah Country Club,

Champions Golf Club, The Bear’s Club and Quail Hollow Club.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in

the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the 2023

Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America

across the country.



The first events slated for the May 1 local qualifying kickoff will take place at Duran Golf

Club in Viera, Florida, and Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa, Idaho. The full breakdown and

schedule of 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:



Local (May/June/July/August): More than 350 host sites throughout all 50 states

No more than 3 juniors advance in each age/gender

category from every venue

Subregional (July/August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states

2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from

every venue

Regional (September/October): 10 host sites in 10 regions

1 junior advances in each age/gender category from

every venue

National Finals (April 2, 2023): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place

at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Saturday, September 10 | Scioto Country Club

(One of four courses to host the U.S. Open (1926), Ryder Cup (1931), PGA

Championship (1950) and U.S. Amateur Championship (1968). Also hosted two U.S.

Senior Opens (1986, 2016)

Saturday, September 17 | TPC Boston

(Host of The Northern Trust PGA Tour playoff event in 2020)

Sunday, September 18| Castle Pines Golf Club

(Host of The International on the PGA Tour for 21 years)

Sunday, September 18 | Oak Hill Country Club

(Site of six USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens; and host of three PGA

Championships, the 1995 Ryder Cup and two KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships.

Oak Hill will also host the 2023 PGA Championship)

Sunday, September 25 | Pebble Beach Golf Links

(Site of 13 USGA championships, including six U.S. Opens, and the future site of the

2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open; and host of the 1977 PGA

Championship)

Sunday, September 25 | Desert Mountain

(Site of the 2015 and 2016 Senior PGA’s season-ending Charles Schwab Cup)

Saturday, October 1 | Medinah Country Club

(Site of four USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens; and host of two PGA

Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup)

Sunday, October 2 | Champions Golf Club

(Site of five USGA championships including the 1969 U.S. Open; and host of the 1967

Ryder Cup)

Sunday, October 2 | The Bear’s Club

(Founded Dec, 31, 1999 by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus)

DATE TBA | Quail Hollow Club

(Site of the 2017 PGA Championship and the host of the 2025 PGA Championship)

For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, including official rules, please visit

DriveChipandPutt.com.

————–

About Drive, Chip and Putt

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and

the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide junior golf development

competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed

in golf. By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip

and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers

around the country. Participants who advance through local, subregional and regional

qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted

at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live

by Golf Channel. For more information, visit DriveChipandPutt.com.



About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf.

Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships,

including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a

global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in

Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where

science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is

also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most

comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.



About the Masters Tournament

The Masters Tournament, inspired by the enduring philosophies of Masters Tournament founders

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, is committed to promoting golf’s domestic and international

development through financial investment and active participation in initiatives aimed at

preserving the traditions of the game and sharing its many virtues.

The Masters Tournament – since its very beginning – strives to provide added exposure to the

game of golf and inspire interest in the sport worldwide. For more information about the Masters,

visit masters.com.



About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000

PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more

information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and

Facebook. For more information on the PGA of America, please visit PGAMediaCenter.com.

COURTESY OF AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB