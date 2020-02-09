Region Championship Saturday sorts out state playoff seeds

Six area teams claimed top playoff seeds and region championships on Saturday. In 6A Region 3, the Evans boy and Grovetown girls won titles. In 4A Region 4, the Cross Creek boys and girls swept the region crowns. In 2A Region 4, the Glenn Hills boys and Laney girls earned top seeds.

Below are the results from Saturday’s championship and consolation games:

BOYS:

Lakeside 53, Evans 60

Heritage 61, Grovetown 58

Baldwin 48, Cross Creek 59

Laney 58, Glenn Hills 64

Jefferson County 54, Butler 70

Vidalia 55, Swainsboro 78

Lincoln County 80, GMC 59

GIRLS:

Heritage 42, Grovetown 50

Evans 42, Greenbrier 44

Baldwin 41, Cross Creek 50

Josey 39, Laney 44

Jefferson County 37, Butler 65

