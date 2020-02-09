Region Championship Saturday sorts out state playoff seeds

Six area teams claimed top playoff seeds and region championships on Saturday. In 6A Region 3, the Evans boy and Grovetown girls won titles. In 4A Region 4, the Cross Creek boys and girls swept the region crowns. In 2A Region 4, the Glenn Hills boys and Laney girls earned top seeds.
Below are the results from Saturday’s championship and consolation games:
BOYS:
Lakeside 53, Evans 60
Heritage 61, Grovetown 58
Baldwin 48, Cross Creek 59
Laney 58, Glenn Hills 64
Jefferson County 54, Butler 70
Vidalia 55, Swainsboro 78
Lincoln County 80, GMC 59
GIRLS:
Heritage 42, Grovetown 50
Evans 42, Greenbrier 44
Baldwin 41, Cross Creek 50
Josey 39, Laney 44
Jefferson County 37, Butler 65