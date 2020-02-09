Region Championship Saturday sorts out state playoff seeds

AMERICUS, Ga. - Gus Rowland's driving basket gave USC Aiken the lead in the closing seconds in the 85-83 victory at Georgia Southwestern.

The Pacers are now 15-9 on the year and 11-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Rowland's game-high 22 points. He added four boards and three steals. Faison Brock accounted for 18 points and eight rebounds while Xzavier Barmore contributed 18 points, three assists and three thefts.

Shaquan Jules chipped in 13 markers and six rebounds. Dhieu Deing and Damontez Oliver added five points each while Robert Hill garnered four points.

USC Aiken trailed by six in the early going, but Jules and Brock made back-to-back buckets, knotting the contest at 17-17. The squads battled back-and-forth throughout the first half and the home team led 35-31 with 3:14 to play. However, Brock and Oliver hit back-to-back shots, tying the contest at 35-35.

The Hurricanes netted the final five points of the first half and the first four points of the final stanza before Rowland made a free throw at the 16:13 mark. Brock and Hill connected on jumpers, making it a 44-40 game.

The Pacers led 50-48 when Barmore hit two free throws, but GSW embarked on an 8-0 spurt.

The Pacers trailed 76-69 with 3:58 to play, but Brock hit two free throws. Trailing 80-73 at the 2:23 mark, Deing nailed a three-ball, but the home squad made a free throw to push the score to 81-76.

Barmore found Brock for a three-point shot with 91 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to three at 81-78. Rowland's two charity tosses pulled the visitors within one with 61 seconds to play. Deing recorded a steal and lay-up to go up by one with 43 seconds on the clock.

GSW hit a basket with 33 seconds to go. Barmore missed an inside shot at the 17-second mark, but USC Aiken corralled the rebound and called a time-out. Rowland sliced through the lane and hit a runner with eight seconds to go, giving the Pacers an 84-83 lead.

The Hurricanes threw the ball in bounds and tried to make a pass the length of the court, but it went off the hands of a GSW student-athlete. Barmore was fouled with less than a second to play and he made one-of-two from the line for the final tally.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 31-of-67 from the floor (46.3 percent). The team buried 18-of-23 from the charity stripe (77.8 percent). Vanderslice's team held a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at Flagler at 7:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.