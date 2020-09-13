Raiders spoil Rhule’s Panthers debut in 34-30 loss

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts to a pass interference call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead. Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah on fourth-and-inches at midfield and he was stopped at the line, turning the ball over to the Raiders on downs.

