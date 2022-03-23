WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to come out for a chance to witness a piece of Georgia history as the Braves’ World Championship Trophy Tour makes it to Waynesboro.

The trophy will be on view from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the First Liberty Market at 107 East 7th Street in Waynesboro.

Due to the expected severe weather forecasted, the event had to be moved from the Chamber of Commerce to First Liberty Market.

Photo opportunities are available, and a concession stand will be set up.

This is a tour of the Trophy only. Players will not be there.