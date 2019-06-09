Triple Crown, takes another turn with Sir Winston winning by a length

Spending the day at the ballpark, cheering on your favorite team is one of the best ways to pass the time. But with all the media attention of more fans getting hit with foul balls during major League games, NewsChannel 6's Devin Johnson spoke with the General Manager of the Augusta GreenJackets. Brandon Green told Devin, the most important thing for their fans, is safety.

Baseball fans come to games for two reasons. To watch a good game and the hopes of catching a home run. Green says its a tragic incident of seeing fans being seriously injured while enjoying the game. At SRP Park, the general manager says the nets extend more than the majority of minor league baseball fields and some in the majors.