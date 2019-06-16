Rome plays spoiler as Jackets fall 3-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -After the GreenJackets (35-32) won in walk off fashion on Friday, the Rome Braves (30-38) came back and won by a final of 3-2 on Saturday. The loss, combined with a Lexington win, puts the Legends in the driver’s seat to win the 1st half title tomorrow. The Jackets will need a win tomorrow, along with a Lexington loss to secure the 1st half title.

In the 1st inning, Rome got right to work at the plate. Henry Quintero singled to drive in a run, and it was 1-0 Rome after the 1st inning. In the 2nd, Rome tacked on another run. GreenJackets starter Adam Oller allowed another run in the 2nd inning. This time, a groundout off the bat of Jeremy Fernandez produced a run and it made the score 2-0 Rome.

The GreenJackets would fight back in the 3rd inning. With the bases loaded, Jacob Gonzalez hit a groundball to Rome’s shortstop Ariel Montesino. He couldn’t handle it, and the error scored two runs to tie the game at two.

Rome responded in the 4th inning on an infield hit from Greg Cullen and it lifted Rome to a 3-2 advantage. Alan Rangel stymied the GreenJackets bats all night. He finished after six innings, and he allowed just two runs, but they were unearned.

The Augusta offense could never break through, and they fell 3-2 on Saturday evening.