Pro Football Challenge: Week 1 staff picks
AUGUSTA, Ga - Below are the staff picks for Week 1 of the Pro Football Challenge:
Thursday, September 6
Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles
Brendan’s Pick: Atlanta
Sunday, September 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers
Brendan’s Pick: Carolina
Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens
Brendan’s Pick: Baltimore
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
Brendan's Pick: Pittsburgh
Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts
Brendan's Pick: Indianapolis
Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins
Brendan's Pick: Tennessee
San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings
Brendan's Pick: MInnesota
Houston Texans vs New England Patriots
Brendan's Pick: New England
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
Brendan's Pick: New Orleans
Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants
Brendan's Pick: Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
Brendan's Pick: Los Angeles
Washington Redskins vs Arizona Cardinals
Brendan's Pick: Washington
Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos
Brendan's Pick: Denver
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Brendan's Pick: Green Bay
Monday, September 10
New York Jets vs Detroit Lions
Brendan's Pick: Detroit
Los Angeles Rams vs Oakland Raiders
Brendan's Pick: Los Angeles
