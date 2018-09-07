Professional Sports

Pro Football Challenge: Week 1 staff picks

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 09:11 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 09:11 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga - Below are the staff picks for Week 1 of the Pro Football Challenge:

 

Thursday, September 6

Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles

Brendan’s Pick: Atlanta

Sunday, September 9

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers

Brendan’s Pick: Carolina

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Brendan’s Pick: Baltimore

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Brendan's Pick: Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts

Brendan's Pick: Indianapolis

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins

Brendan's Pick:  Tennessee

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Brendan's Pick: MInnesota

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots

Brendan's Pick: New England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Brendan's Pick: New Orleans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants

Brendan's Pick: Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Brendan's Pick: Los Angeles

Washington Redskins vs Arizona Cardinals

Brendan's Pick: Washington

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Brendan's Pick:  Denver

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Brendan's Pick:  Green Bay

Monday, September 10

New York Jets vs Detroit Lions

Brendan's Pick: Detroit

Los Angeles Rams vs Oakland Raiders

Brendan's Pick: Los Angeles

 

