Braves reach one-year deal with free agent OF Yasiel Puig

ATLANTA (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal says the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical. The agreement helps the NL East champions address a depth problem in their outfield. Nick Markakis recently opted out over concerns about the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019. He also stole 19 bases.